Maharashtra to lift all COVID-19 restrictions from April 2, mask won't be compulsory

Sudhir Suryawanshi

The Maharashtra government on Thursday lifted all restrictions including use of masks that were imposed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that from April 2, the use of masks is not mandatory. There will be no restrictions on operations of hotels and other establishments.

“If a person wants to use the mask, he or she can continue to do so. The pandemic is nearly over but people should follow some restrictions. It is not binding by law, but we have to keep our distance to avoid any infections. Vaccination is also important, those who are still left out from vaccinations should get vaccinated as early as possible,” Thackeray said.

He said that for the last two years, people were strictly following the Covid-19 norms, now the time has come to start afresh. “We have lifted all major restrictions. People can celebrate their festivals as usual. But we should be very careful and cautious while celebrating the festivals and going in crowds as well,” said Thackeray.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that the use of masks is voluntary now. “The Covid-19 positive cases and deaths are almost negligible. The central government has also lifted many restrictions, so the state has decided the same. The use of masks is not mandatory now. Hotels and other establishments will operate as they used to before the pandemic. Things will be much better now,” Tope said.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Jitendra Ahwad said that people can celebrate all festivals including Dr BR Ambedkar anniversary, Marathi New Year (Gudi Padava) and Ramzan without any restrictions.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLA Ram Kadam had threatened that even though there are restrictions, they will celebrate Gudi Padava with fanfare. He alleged that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray deliberately put restrictions on the celebrations of the Hindu festivals.