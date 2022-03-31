STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP Youth Congress activists lock recruitment board's gates over 'paper leak'; 20 held

Police said they arrested 20 Youth Congress members and leaders, including their state chief Vikrant Bhuria, who were later released after furnishing securities.

Published: 31st March 2022 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress (YC) activists on Thursday locked the main gates of the building housing state's Staff Selection Board (SSB), earlier known as Vyapam, here seeking an impartial probe into alleged leak of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper last week.

Police said they arrested 20 Youth Congress members and leaders, including their state chief Vikrant Bhuria, who were later released after furnishing securities.

The protesting activists alleged they were ill-treated by the police, a charge denied by the law enforcement agency.

During the protest, the YC activists shouted slogans against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over what they claimed leak of the question paper related to TET held on March 25.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (MP Nagar) Nagendra Singh Bais denied that the protesters were ill-treated.

He said the protesters locked the gates of SSB building and squatted.

"We requested them to end their protest at the gates, but when they did not do so, we arrested them," Bais said.

On March 28, a section of aspirants who wrote the Teacher Eligibility Test demanded that online TET be cancelled after a purported screenshot of the question-cum-answersheet went viral on social media.

The protesters had held placards with the message 'Cancel MP-TET 2022.

They had also petitioned officials seeking action.

Vyapam (Vyavsayik Pareeksha Mandal), whose name was recently changed to Madhya Pradesh Karmachari Chayan Aayog (Staff Selection Board), had got embroiled in a controversy due to alleged rigging of exams for medical college admissions and government jobs spanning several years.

The scam in Vyapam came to light in 2011.

The CBI had taken over the investigation into the mega recruitment and admission scandal after a Supreme Court order in 2015.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress Staff Selection Board Teacher Eligibility Test
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp