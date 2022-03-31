NEET-PG: SC cancels AIQ mop-up round counselling over anomalies in 146 fresh seats

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the All India Quota mop-up round counselling for NEET-PG 2021-22 admissions to "resolve the anomalies" over 146 fresh seats, which were not available for candidates who participated in round one and two of the process.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Bela M Trivedi directed holding of a special round of counselling for 146 fresh seats and allowed the students, who have joined the All India Quota (AIQ) or state quota in round two to participate in it.

The bench directed the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) to invite options from students within 24 hours and complete the process within 72 hours after the cut-off time for the options.

The bench clarified that all the directions have been issued in exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 142 of the Constitution.

On Wednesday, the top court had directed the Centre to maintain status quo till Thursday in the mop-up round of NEET-PG 2021-22 counselling and asked the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) to reconsider issues, including the decision of adding 146 new seats.