Nod for purchase of made-in-India combat choppers

NEW DELHI: In a significant move towards inducting indigenously manufactured combat platforms in the armed forces, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday approved procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the army and the air force.

The Ministry of Defence in a statement said, “The CCS has approved procurement of 15 LCH Limited Series Production at the cost of Rs 3,887 cr along with Infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 377 cr.” Ten LCHs will be for the IAF and five for the army.

“LCH-LSP is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured state-of-the-art modern combat helicopter containing approximately 45% indigenous content by value which will progressively increase to more than 55% for the SP Version,” the ministry added. “These are India’s first pure attack helicopters being made in India. These have tandem sitting which streamlines the design to achieve speed and manoeuvrability,” said an air force officer. “Has been specifically designed to meet the high-altitude requirements of the forces,” he added.

This helicopter is equipped with requisite agility, maneuverability, extended range, high- altitude performance and around-the-clock, all-weather combat capability and can perform roles of combat search and rescue (CSAR), destruction of enemy air defence (DEAD), against slow moving aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAs), high-altitude bunker-busting operations, counter insurgency operations in jungle and urban environments and support to ground forces, the MoD said.

State-of-the-art technologies and systems compatible with stealth features such as reduced visual, aural, radar and IR signatures and crashworthiness features for better survivability have been integrated in the LCH.

