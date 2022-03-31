Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

MATTAN(ANANTNAG) : Even as a debate is raging across the country over the exodus of Hindus from Kashmir following eruption of militancy in the late Eighties, about half-a-dozen Kashmiri Pandit families are constructing houses in a village in Mattan in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, to permanently shift there.

Following a considerable improvement in the ground situation in Kashmir, these families are keen to return to their roots in the Valley. Pandit Kakaji, who is building a two-storey house for himself and his brother’s family, told this newspaper that the construction work started in 2016. He currently lives in a rented accommodation nearby to oversee the work.

“I expect the construction will be completed this year and we intend to shift to the house in 2022 only,” he said. Asked if he feels any threat living in Kashmir, Kakaji said, “I don’t feel any threat. We have total communal harmony in the village.” Anantnag has been a hotbed of militancy in Kashmir.

The village, according to the locals, had about 80 Pandit families before the eruption of militancy and most of them migrated after 1990. Kakaji said many Pandit families have built their houses in the village and are living there. Their Kashmiri Muslim neighbours, who had been taking care of their properties, are helping the Pandits reconstruct their houses by making all arrangements for them. The construction work is also being done by the Muslims.

Abdul Aziz, an elderly villager, said the return of Pandits was a welcome sign. “We are happy that they are returning to their roots. The Pandits are part of Kashmiriyat and they should return and live with their Muslim brethren as they used to, before 1990s,” he said.

Ashok Kumar, president, Martand Temple Trust, Mattan said about half-a-dozen Pandit families started construction of their houses last year. “Many Pandit families have also renovated their houses as they intend to come back,” he said, adding that the local Muslims are wholeheartedly welcoming the return of the Pandits.

Kumar said the situation in Kashmir has changed very much from the 1990s and is conducive for the return of migrant Pandits. The government should take initiative and construct houses for 6,000 Kashmiri Pandits, who have to be provided jobs under the PM’s job package. “6,000 jobs means as many families and at least 24,000 individuals. If the government provides quarter to everyone, it will have a positive impact on the ground. It will lead to greater interaction between the Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims,” Kumar said.