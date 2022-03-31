Rahul demands rollback in prices of fuel, leads protest against hike

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Stepping up the attack against the government over steep hike in fuel prices, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the rise in petrol and diesel prices has been unprecedented and demanded its roll back.

Leading a protest by Congress MPs on the issue at Vijay Chowk here, he said prices of petrol and diesel have risen nine times in the last 10 days, and the common man is the most affected due to this.

Congress MPs from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha carrying placards raised slogans against the government and sat on a dharna against the fuel price hike.

Among those present included Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

"Our demand is that the government should control prices and stop raising petrol and diesel prices," Gandhi said while noting that the poor and middle class have been worst hit by the hike.

WATCH |

"We can see that petrol and diesel prices are climbing rapidly. The government is making thousands of crores from this. The Congress is protesting across the country against this price rise of petrol and diesel. The government has to stop doing this. It has to ensure that prices do not rise," he told reporters.

"I had said that when elections will be over, the prices of petrol and diesel will be rising and had asked people to fill up their tanks," he said.

Gandhi shared on Twitter petrol rates in countries in the Indian sub continent. "Petrol Rate in Indian Rupees (Rs) Afghanistan: 66.99. Pakistan: 62.38. Sri Lanka: 72.96. Bangladesh: 78.53. Bhutan: 86.28. Nepal: 97.05. India: 101.81.

"Don't ask questions to the 'Fakir', who shares knowledge on the camera. Loots India while carrying a bag full of 'jumlas' (rhetoric)," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, using hashtag "MehangaiMuktBharat".

Gandhi said this level of price rise in petrol and diesel has been unprecedented, while accusing the government of stealing the money from the poor and handing it over to industrialists.

The Congress is also launching a week-long countrywide protest "Mehngai Mukt Bharat' against inflation and rise in fuel prices, under which it will launch a social media campaign as well as beat plates and drums.

It will also garland LPG cylinders across the country at all state and district headquarters to highlight high inflation and rise in fuel prices.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 10 days to Rs 6.40 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon local taxation.

This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.