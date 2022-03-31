STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrives in India, to meet PM Modi, Jaishankar on Friday

People familiar with the preparations for the talks said India is also likely to press for ensuring timely delivery of various military hardware as well as components of the S-400 missile systems.

Published: 31st March 2022 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gestures while speaking during a joint news conference with and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in India on Thursday on a two-day official visit, his first trip to the country since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last month.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Lavrov will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

However, a media advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Lavrov's engagements in New Delhi has no mention of his meeting with Modi.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted a video of Lavrov's arrival with the caption: "Welcoming the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov as he arrives in New Delhi for an official visit."

People familiar with the preparations for Lavrov's visit said India's purchase of discounted Russian crude oil and putting in place a rupee-ruble payment system for bilateral trade are expected to be the key focus of his talks with Jaishankar.

India is also likely to press for a timely delivery of various military hardware as well as components of the S-400 missile systems by Russia.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in India after concluding a two-day visit to China.

Lavrov's visit to India coincides with that of US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India.

EU Special Envoy for the Indo-Pacific Gabriele Visentin visited New Delhi this week.

Unlike many other leading powers, India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and it abstained from the votes at the UN platforms in condemning the Russian aggression.

However, last Thursday, India abstained on a resolution pushed by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, which was seen as reflective of its neutral position on the conflict.

India has been pressing for the resolution of the crisis through diplomacy and dialogue.

Modi has held conversations over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, March 2 and March 7.

The prime minister has spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy twice.

Last week, Jaishankar said in Parliament that India's position on the Ukraine conflict has been "steadfast and consistent", and that it has been seeking immediate cessation of violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sergey Lavrov Jaishankar PM Modi
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp