STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

State to blame for Birbhum carnage: BJP panel

‘Fact-finding’ team claims incident was outcome of state-sponsored extortion; Mamata smells BJP conspiracy

Published: 31st March 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

A BJP panel hands over their report regarding the Birbhum-violence, where eight people were burnt alive, to BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi | PTI

By Rajesh Thakur & Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA : A ‘fact-finding’ team of the BJP reported to party national president JP Nadda on Wednesday that the recent carnage in Birbhum district of West Bengal was the “outcome of state-sponsored extortion, cut-money, and the rivalry among its illicit beneficiaries”. 

The five-member team, including four former IPS officers-turned-BJP MPs, stated that under the Trinamool Congress leadership, “mafia is ruling West Bengal in connivance with police and political leadership. The law and order machinery has totally collapsed”.

Sharing the main findings of the report, the BJP alleged that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee decided to visit the spot only after the BJP’s ‘fact-finding’ team had reached Kolkata. Because of “the forced -visit of CM”, the team’s journey was “thwarted by TMC goons bent upon assaulting the members”.  “Not a single officer or constable of West Bengal Police was visible. Nobody came to the rescue of the team when the members were attacked. Our efforts to contact the DGP and other officers failed,” the report said.  

The report further said the local residents fled from homes fearing threat to their lives and property. “In view of this, it is recommended that the NHRC and the national commissions for women and child rights should visit the village and instill confidence in the residents,” the report said. 

The report also recommended that All India Service Officers serving in West Bengal should be made to realise their constitutional obligations and the Centre should strongly caution them. 

Misuse of power: Mamata
Expressing serious reservations over the BJP delegation’s report, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it interfered with the ongoing probe by the CBI and alleged that the carnage was a conspiracy hatched by the saffron camp. “I condemn this type of attitude. Investigation must be free and fair. We are cooperating from the first day of the probe. At this stage of the probe, interference of the ruling party in the Centre means absolute misuse and abuse of power,” she said.

‘Agitations if CBI brings politics into probe’
Mamata Banerjee threatened mass agitations by the TMC if the CBI, at the instance of the BJP, makes an effort to bring politics in its investigation. “The massacre was hatched by the BJP. They want our Birbhum district president to get arrested,” the West Bengal CM said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP JP Nadda Birbhum West Bengal TMC
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp