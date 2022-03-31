STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Terror groups using women over ground workers to carry out attacks in Kashmir: Officials

According to the officials, the woman, identified as Hasina Akhtar from Baramulla area of north Kashmir, allegedly came in contact with pro-Pakistan separatist Asiya Andrabi.

Published: 31st March 2022 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

An elderly Kashmiri man rides on his bicycle as government forces guard near the site of shootout that killed two suspected rebels on the outskirts of Srinagar

An elderly Kashmiri man rides on his bicycle as government forces guard near the site of shootout that killed two suspected rebels on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The petrol bomb attack by a burqa-clad woman on a security force bunker in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir has highlighted the desperation of terror groups in seeking services of women over ground workers for carrying out subversive activities in the valley, officials said here on Thursday.

According to the officials, the woman, identified as Hasina Akhtar from Baramulla area of north Kashmir, allegedly came in contact with pro-Pakistan separatist Asiya Andrabi, already in jail for terror funding case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), during 2008.

The woman, covered in a burqa, was captured in CCTV footage hurling the petrol bomb at the security bunker in Sopore on Tuesday evening.

There was no injury in the incident and she managed to escape.

She was, however, arrested by Sopore Police, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Vijay Kumar said, adding, there are three FIRs registered under UAPA against her.

The woman was caught on CCTV installed at various places across the valley and later her identity was established after police talked to various sources spread across the apple-town of Sopore as well as adjacent Handwara district.

One of the cases against 38-year-old Akhtar is one of 2021 for pasting posters of banned Lashker-e-Taiba terror group in Handwara of north Kashmir.

Officials said that terror groups, facing heat from the security forces, have now been engaging women over ground workers for carrying out their nefarious designs which include hurling grenades or acting as couriers.

A class 10 passout from Hanafia school, Akhtar was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2021.

She is out on bail since December last year.

Several raids were carried out and Sopore police was actively working on nabbing her.

IGP Kumar told PTI that she had been working as an over ground worker of LeT.

"We have been noticing employing of women by terror group of late. Last year, two burka-clad women assisted terrorists in an attack on residential guard of a BJP worker in the outskirts of Srinagar city at Nowgam in which we lost one policeman."

"Some more such women are on police's radar and we have been handling with them professionally," the IGP said.

