Uttarakhand: After portfolio allocations, challenges to rise for CM Pushkar Dhami

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday allotted portfolios to the ministers in his cabinet while keeping the charge of 21 departments with him, whispers of dissent among senior ministers have come out.

Dhami’s portfolios include home, civil aviation, prisons, civil defence, excise, Ayush, environment protection and climate change, labour, industrial development and mining, disaster management and rehabilitation, home guard, revenue and general administration.

Insiders said that change of portfolios is likely in coming days.

"Some of the ministers wanted to retain their previous ministries but those were reshuffled with new three new faces include in the cabinet. There can be changed in future, " said a party insider.

In July last year after Dhami was chosen to be the CM of Uttarakhand, many seniors including Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Yashpal Arya and Bishan Singh Chuphal were not happy.

Out of total weight minister what took oath last week five ministers-- Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, Ganesh Joshi and Subodh Uniyal were part of the previous cabinet while three new faces were added including Chandan Ramdas, former assembly speaker Premchand Agarwal and Saurabh Bahuguna.

Maharaj has been given the public works department, tourism, Panchayati raj, culture, religious affairs and flood control while Subodh Uniyal got the charge of forests and technical education.

Ganesh Joshi has got the responsibility of agriculture, rural development and Sainik Welfare while Rekha Arya has been given the charge of women empowerment and child development, food supplies and consumer affairs and sports and youth welfare.

Dhan Singh Rawat has been given charge of health, higher education, school education and cooperatives while Prem Chand Aggarwal, one of three new faces in the cabinet, has been given charge of finance, urban development, parliamentary affairs, census and housing.

Saurabh Bahuguna, another new face in the cabinet, has been given charge of animal husbandry, fisheries, skill development, protocol and sugarcane development and sugar trade.

Chandan Ramdas has been given the responsibility of transport, social welfare, minority affairs, and micro, small and medium industries.