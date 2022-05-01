STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

At joint conference, various CMs oppose national body to create judicial infrastructure in states

On Friday, the conference of chief justices of the high courts had passed a resolution to create a national judicial infrastructure development authority of India.

Published: 01st May 2022 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Various chief ministers opposed the idea of the judiciary to have a national body to create court infrastructure in states and wanted such a panel to be set up at the state level with representation of the political executive, sources said on Sunday.

On Friday, the conference of chief justices of the high courts had passed a resolution to create a national judicial infrastructure development authority of India.

But on Saturday, at the joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices, several chief ministers did not agree with the proposed set up.

They said the panels should be set up at the state level and not at the national level because the implementation of the projects would happen in states.

Sources aware of the deliberations at the conference said there was intense discussion on creating the body at the national level.

During the course of discussion there were arguments on the issue between Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and some other chief ministers, the sources said.

The Union Law Minister and some other chief ministers later ensured near unanimity to have a body at state level to ensure speedier execution of judicial infrastructure.

The proposed body could be in the form of a special purpose vehicle.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had mooted judicial infrastructure authorities both at the state and the national levels.

"After discussion, there was near unanimity among the chief ministers...state-level infrastructure body to be established and not a national-level one.

"However, there was a suggestion to include the chief minister or his nominee in the body at the state level. Most of the states have agreed to adopt this model," he said at a press conference on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NV Ramana CJI Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp