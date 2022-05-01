STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Birbhum massacre: Woman succumbs to burn injuries, death toll rises to 10

With this, 10 people have died of burn injuries after their houses in Bogtui village were allegedly firebombed following the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Published: 01st May 2022 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Firemen douse the fire at the incident site where several houses were allegedly set on fire leaving eight people dead, at Rampurhat, in Birbhum

The incident site where several houses were allegedly set on fire leaving eight people dead, at Rampurhat, in Birbhum. (File Photo| ANI)

By PTI

RAMPURHAT: A woman, who suffered burn injuries in the Rampurhat massacre in West Bengal's Birbhum district in March, died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment, police said. With this, 10 people have died of burn injuries after their houses in Bogtui village were allegedly firebombed following the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

A police officer told PTI that the woman was admitted to the hospital with 27 per cent burn injuries. "She was discharged after her condition improved. But, she was again admitted to the Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital after her health condition started deteriorating. She died early Sunday morning," he said.

The CBI took over the investigation of the incident, which happened on March 20, from the state police on the direction of the Calcutta High Court.

