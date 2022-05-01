STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cong slams govt over hike in price of commercial cooking gas cylinder

Published: 01st May 2022 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

LPG, LPG cylinder

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday hit out at the Centre over the reported increase in the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder and demanded a rollback of the hike.

Speaking at the AICC headquarters here, Congress leader Alka Lamba also alleged that the Centre is trying to divert attention from real issues and rising prices by peddling divisive rhetoric.

Attacking the government, Lamba said that on March 1, the price of commercial gas cylinder was hiked by Rs 105, on April 1 it was increased by Rs 250 and on May 1 it has been hiked again by Rs 102.5.

In eight months, the price of commercial LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 618.50, she said. In Delhi, the 19-kg commercial cylinder would now cost Rs 2,355.50 as compared with Rs 2,253 per cylinder, according to media reports.

Lamba said the poor and the working class are being repeatedly attacked with price hikes. "The concern is more as a Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy survey states that nearly 2.1 crore jobs have reduced and 45 crore people have given up on looking for jobs after losing all hope," she said.

The biggest assault is on Indian women with only nearly 9 per cent being employed now, she added.

Lamba said the country is going through a "Modi-made disaster" as it is facing a massive coal shortage and in the sweltering heat, people are suffering power outages.

"Petroleum and diesel prices are also not coming down. Instead of attacking inflation, the Modi government prioritizes attacking the Congress and Rahul Gandhi," she alleged.

With all these problems confronting the country, this "insensitive" government is just standing as a "mute spectator", she said.

"We will keep raising the issue of rising prices and force the government to rise above the welfare of its crony capitalist friends. We demand that this hike in price be rolled back," Lamba said.

"Every time ahead of a festival, this government, instead of a gift, attacks people with price rise," she alleged.

TAGS
cylinder LPG cylinders Congress Price Hike
