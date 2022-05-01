STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
European partners important companions in India's quest for peace, prosperity: PM Narendra Modi

He said that his visit to Europe comes at a time the region faces many challenges and that he intends to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with India's European partners.

Published: 01st May 2022 12:53 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of his visit to Germany, Denmark and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his visit to Europe comes at a time the region faces many challenges and that he intends to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with India's European partners.

In a statement, Modi said he will be visiting Berlin on May 2 at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Following that, Modi said, he will travel to Copenhagen on May 3-4 at the invitation of his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen to hold bilateral engagements and also participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit. "On the way back to India, I will make a brief stopover in Paris, France for a meeting with Emmanuel Macron, President of France," Modi said.

"My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices. Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India's quest for peace and prosperity," the prime minister said.

The visit comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.

