Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized in Mizoram, four detained

By PTI

AIZAWL: In one of the biggest arms haul in the last few years, Assam Rifles on Sunday recovered a huge quantity of weapons and explosives, including 3,000 kgs of gelatine sticks, in Mizoram's Aizawl district and detained four people in this connection, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the security force intercepted two vehicles near Kelsih village, around 19 km south of Aizawl city, and recovered the cache of arms and ammunition, he said.

The seized arms and ammunition included three shotguns, five rifles, 20 boxes of pellets, 3,000 kg of gelatine sticks and 100 kg of gunpowder.

The two vehicles used for transporting the weapons were also seized, the official said.

The detainees are being interrogated, he added.