India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi's Europe trip

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarking on his three-nation Europe tour, India on Sunday once again called for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who assumed charge as Foreign Secretary on Sunday and is accompanying Modi on the trip, said the PM was expected to “exchange perspective” on the situation in Ukraine with the top leaders of Germany, Denmark and France.

While noting that was an appreciation of India’s position on the crisis by ‘partner countries’, Kwatra asserted that the key focus of the visit would be to boost bilateral ties on a range of areas including trade and investment, clean energy, digital technology and defence.

A 1988-batch officer, Kwatra was the Ambassador of Nepal before being appointed as Foreign Secretary. His predecessor Harsh Vardhan Shringla has been appointed as coordinator for G20. The PM in his departure statement said his trip to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices. “Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India’s quest for peace and prosperity,” Modi stated.

Modi’s first stopver will be Berlin, where he and Chancellor Olaf Scholz will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. The PM said he sees as an early engagement with the new government in Germany, within six months of its formation, which will be helpful to identify priorities for the medium and long term.

Modi will then travel to Copenhagen and meet PM Frederiksen which will provide an opportunity to review the progress in India’s ‘Green Strategic Partnership’ with Denmark. “During my return journey, I will stop over in Paris to meet my friend, President Macron... to convey my personal congratulations (and) also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries,” Modi said.