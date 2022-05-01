Madhya Pradesh government to provide relief to Ram Navami violence victims in Khargone

By ANI

KHARGONE (MADHYA PRADESH): Madhya Pradesh government has directed the civic body officials to provide relief to the victims of the Khargone violence. The victims will be provided with relief under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) Scheme, said Khargone Chief Municipal Officer Priyanka Patel on Saturday.

The civic body official cited an example of one of the victims who has recently been given a 1-BHK house. Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "Manjula Kevat's house was burnt completely during the riots. As per CM's directions, we have to provide relief to the victims under our Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) Scheme. Manjula Kevat has been given a 1-BHK house."

Meanwhile, Manjula Kevat expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for providing her housing facility which had been affected due to the riots. "During Ram Navami, my house was burnt by rioters. I made a video, which went viral and it reached the CM. Now, I have been given a house. I have shifted with my two children and had a house-warming. I thank the CM," said Manjula Kevat.

In the violence that erupted on April 10, several people, including police personnel, were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during the procession. The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession, leaving four persons injured, including a police inspector.