Mosque loudspeakers: Onus on Maharashtra government, police now, says AIMIM MP on Raj Thackeray's aggressive language

Imitiaz Jaleel said the Maharashtra government and the police must take full cognizance of the aggressive language and tone used by MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Published: 01st May 2022 11:41 PM

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Imitiaz Jaleel on Sunday said the Maharashtra government and the police must take full cognizance of the aggressive language and tone used by MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his rally here.

Thackeray, who has sought the removal of loudspeakers atop mosques by May 3 and has threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa to drown out azaan, had said during his speech here that the the Muslim community would see the "power of Maharashtra" if they did not understand the request on loudspeakers "nicely".

Speaking to reporters, Jaleel, also the AIMIM's Maharashtra unit chief, said he and his party could reply to Thackeray in equal measure but would desist from doing so as "we have to stay in Maharashtra and there will no end to problems then (if the community took an aggressive stand)".

"I won't be responsible for what all happens after the May 3 deadline to remove loudspeakers from mosques," Thackeray had said in his speech.

"We will observe the stand of the Maharashtra government now. The ultimatum given (by Thackeray) is not to the Muslim community but to the Maharashtra government. Let us see how the government handles this, especially the NCP, which has the Home portfolio," Jaleel said.

Aurangabad police commissioner Nikhil Gupta told reporters his force was busy with security arrangements during the day and would delve into the issue after going through all relevant reports.

