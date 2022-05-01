STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi greets people of Gujarat, Maharashtra on their statehood day

The prime minister lauded the accomplishments in diverse fields for the states which were formed after the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960.

Published: 01st May 2022 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the foundation day of the two western states and lauded their accomplishments in diverse fields. Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed after the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960.

"On Gujarat's Foundation Day, my greetings to the people of Gujarat. Inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and several other greats, the people of Gujarat are widely admired for their diverse accomplishments," Modi, who hails from Gujarat, said in a tweet. May Gujarat keep progressing in the coming years, he said.

In another tweet, the prime minister extended wishes to the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day. "This state has made phenomenal contributions to national progress. The people of the state have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for the prosperity of the people of Maharashtra," he said.

He also tweeted greetings for the people of the two states in Gujarati and Marathi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Gujarat day Maharashtra Day Maharashtra foundation day Gujarat Foundation Day
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp