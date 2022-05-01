STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Press Association condemns 'beating' of journalist at Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann event; seeks probe

The Press Association has demanded a thorough investigation followed by strong action against those responsible for the April 26 incident.

Published: 01st May 2022 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Press Association on Sunday condemned the alleged roughing up of a journalist by authorities during a press conference of the Delhi and Punjab chief ministers recently.

In a statement here, the Press Association has demanded a thorough investigation followed by strong action against those responsible for the April 26 incident.

Naresh Vats, a correspondent with Hindustan Post, has lodged a complaint at the Parliament Street police station contending that authorities refused to acknowledge the accreditation card issued by the Press Information Bureau and denied him entry to the press conference addressed by Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.

Vats, in his complaint, alleged that he was bashed by the security personnel at the venue after he questioned their decision to deny him entry for the press conference.

"Off late, incidents of harassment of journalists in various states ruled by parties of all hue have come to light. Such incidents are an infringement upon the rights of the journalists," Press Association president C K Nayak said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Bhagwant Mann Press Association
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp