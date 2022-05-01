Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

By PTI

NEW DELHI: At a time when the world is bearing through geopolitical effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the new Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande acknowledged that there are multiple challenges ahead.

General Pande said, "The geopolitical situation is fast changing due to which we have multiple challenges ahead of us. It is the responsibility of the Indian Army soldiers to handle it appropriately. "

General met the media persons after reviewing the Guard of Honour on taking over as the Chief of the Army Staff here.

He has taken over as the 29th Chief of Army Staff and is the first from the Corps of Engineers to reach the helm. Interestingly, the other Chiefs of Staff of the Air Force and Navy are his coursemate. They joined the tri-services training institution National Defence Academy together as part of the 61st Course in January 1979.

When asked about the fact that three coursemates together will it help in the future Gen. Pande said, "We have trained together, there had been occasions when we have worked together and we are fortunate to have got this chance to work together at the helm of respective services. It is a good beginning and indication of synergy, cooperation and joint manship among the three Services."



Assuring further, the Army Chief said, We all three of us will work together and will take things forward in the cause of national security.

New Indian Army chief’s five focus areas

Talking about his priorities as the Army Chief he said, "My utmost and foremost priority will be to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness to face the current contemporary and future challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict."

"In terms of capability development and force modernisation, my effort will be to leverage new technologies through process of indigenisation and ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance)."

While the Indian Army is facing a standoff deployment along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh, there is a major onset of reforms of the Indian Defence as a whole and of the Army in particular. It includes the reorganization and integration of the Indian Military into theatres and the Army is also undergoing changes in its fighting formations and the rejig of the organizational set-up.

"I would like to focus on ongoing reforms, restructuring and transformation so as to enhance the Army's operational and functional efficiency. The aim will be to enhance inter-Service cooperation,” he said.

Chief also spoke about the ex-servicemen and widows of the soldiers "Well being of officers, soldiers, ex-servicemen and veer naris will be also my priority."