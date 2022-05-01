STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab clashes: Patiala police arrests key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Patiala team headed by Inspector Shaminder Singh arrested Parwana at the Mohali airport.

Published: 01st May 2022 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 12:03 PM

A clash broke out between followers of Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations, near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala

A clash broke out between followers of Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations, near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

MOHALI: The main accused and the key conspirator in the Patiala clashes, Barjinder Singh Parwana was arrested by police in Mohali on Sunday morning.

The accused was brought to Mumbai by Vistara flight at Mohali airport at 7:20 am. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Patiala team headed by Inspector Shaminder Singh arrested him at the Mohali airport.

Tension prevailed in Patiala after two groups clashed outside the Kali Mata temple on Friday, brandishing swords and pelting stones at each other, at a rally in which four people, including two policemen, were injured.

According to IG (Patiala range) Mukhwinder Singh Chinna, police registered six FIRs and arrested three accused in connection with the violence yesterday. "The 3 arrested accused are Harish Singla, Kuldeep Singh Danthal, and Daljit Singh," Chinna added announcing the names of the arrested persons in the matter.

The IG also asserted that none of the accused in the matter will be spared and the ones with whatever connection with the incident will be arrested.

