Set up cow shelters at block level: UP CM to officials

Speaking on the power crisis, the chief minister said during his recent Delhi visit, the Centre has assured that the state will get more electricity as well as additional rakes to transport coal.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to set up cow shelters at the block level and make arrangements to save the bovines from the heat.

"Make a plan to set up cow shelters at the block level having a capacity of 2,000-2,500 cows. The system should be maintained properly in all the cow shelters. Arrangements should be made to keep the cows safe from the heat or sun," a statement quoting the chief minister said.

"There should be proper arrangements for green fodder, straw etc in those shelters. Wheat harvesting is going and in such a situation, it would be appropriate to buy animal feed now. It is expected to speed up the process of formation of milk committees," he added.

Adityanath gave the directions during a routine meeting with senior officials here.

On the power crisis, the chief minister said the situation was normal at present and asserted that uninterrupted power supply should be ensured as per the roster.

"I had a positive conversation with the home minister, energy minister and the railway minister regarding power supply during my visit to Delhi. The ministers assured full cooperation. The railways is going to give us additional rakes to transport coal, additional electricity will also be received from the Centre," he said.

He observed that not a single consumer should get 'wrong' electricity bill, and everyone should get the bill on time.

"Over-billing or late billing not only bothers the consumer, but also makes them disappointed with the system and he is not enthusiastic about paying the bill. In such a situation, ensure that the correct bill is given on time. For this a concrete action plan is needed," he added.

Stating that for the power supply to continue, it is necessary to get payments of bills, the chief minister said it is the responsibility of every consumer who consumes electricity to pay their dues on time.

"Energy Department / Electricity Corporations will have to make concerted efforts for time bound collection of bills. Constantly contact, communicate with defaulters. Send correct bills on time. The collection system needs improvement," the CM said.

Asking officials to keep the power supply smooth on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Parshuram Jayanti and Eid, the chief said there should not be unnecessary power cuts.

"Arrangements should be made for cleanliness, drinking water etc. around religious places and care should be taken for the convenience of the people," he added.

Speaking on the free ration scheme for 15 crore people, the chief minister said availability of materials and the distribution system should be reviewed on regular intervals.

On the Covid situation, the chief minister said presently there are 1,587 active cases in the state, 99 per cent people are recovering at home and their condition is being monitored. He said work of collecting samples from those who have tested positive and genome sequencing should continue.

