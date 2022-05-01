STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three killed in rain-related incidents across southern West Bengal

Rains accompanied by a squall hit the southern Bengal districts, including Kolkata, on Saturday evening.

Published: 01st May 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles move slowly on the city street during sudden rain in Kolkata

Vehicles move slowly on the city street during sudden rain in Kolkata. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Three people were killed in rain-related incidents across southern West Bengal, police said on Sunday. Rains accompanied by a squall hit the southern Bengal districts, including Kolkata, on Saturday evening.

A woman and her son were killed in a lightning strike in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, police said. A man died as a bamboo gate collapsed on him in Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur district, they said.

Trees were uprooted in several areas as the squall along with rains brought much relief to the people from the scorching heat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal South Bengal Bengal rains Bengal rain deaths
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp