TMC questions PM's call for local languages in courts

NEW DELHI: All Indian Trinamool Congress Party (AITC) questioned the Prime Minister's advocacy for regional languages in the court on Saturday. They also mocked the PM’s statement that most out of 3.5 lakhs under-trials in jail belong to poor and middle-class families.

Sushmita Dev, MP in Rajya Sabha, questioning the advocacy of PM for regional languages in the court said: “How can you have regional languages in court when high court judges often come from other states? And in any event in lower courts, do lawyers use local languages?”



Taking to their official Twitter handle, the TMC also asked the PM as to how long he will be betraying the citizens on justice. The TMC quoted that 54.64% increase in pendency in district courts continues since 2016 with only 20 judges per 10lakh population.



“54.64% increase in pendency in district courts since 2016. Only 20 judges per 10 lakhs population. There is a shortage of 6,000 + judges, including 5,000 + in the lower courts. Mr @ Narendra Modi, for how long will you betray the citizens? Has JUSTICE become mere JUMLA too?” the TMC tweeted.