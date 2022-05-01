TRS hits out at BJP-led Central govt over hike in price of commercial cooking gas cylinder

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS in Telangana on Sunday attacked the Union government over the reported increase in the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder.

TRS leader and MLC K Kavitha said the price has again been hiked by Rs 102.5 and that the actions and decisions of the Modi-headed government reflect on their alleged insensitivity towards the common man.

Kavitha, daughter of TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted: "The actions and decisions of the Modi government reflect on their insensitivity towards the common man. The price is LPG Commercial Cylinder has been hiked by 102?, second major hike after elections. What does the govt expect, people to shut the shops and sit at home?".

The government raised the price of the commercial LPG for the second time after the recent Assembly elections, along with price of fuel and commodities, said Kavitha, a former MP, said in a release.