Two hybrid terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

The police said incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds were recovered from his possession.

Published: 01st May 2022

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Sunday arrested two 'hybrid' terrorists in Kulgam and Sringar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"#KulgamPolice & Army ( 34 RR) arrested one #hybrid #terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT namely Yamin Yousaf Bhat of Gadihama Kulgam," the Kashmir Zone Police said on its Twitter handle.

The police said incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds were recovered from his possession.

Another 'hybrid' terrorist was arrested from Nowgam area of the city here, the police said.

"On a specific input, Srinagar Police & (50 RR) arrested a hybrid terrorist namely Sheikh Sahid Gulzar of Muchhwa, Badgam from Nowgam, Srinagar," the Srinagar Police said in a tweet.

Incriminating material including a pistol and live ammunition was recovered from him, they said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections, they added.

Officials had earlier explained that a 'hybrid terrorist' carries out a task given to him by his handlers and then goes back to his normal work, waiting for the next assignment.

