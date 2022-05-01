STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister Mukhtar Naqvi talks of 'insaf and imman' in Modi government

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, for some people, secularism is a "political deceit device" to grab votes, but for the BJP, secularism is a "draft of inclusive development".

Published: 01st May 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 09:54 AM

Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said here that Narendra Modi's Government of "Insaaf (justice) and Imaan (integrity)" has replaced "Politics of Privileged" with "Prominence to People".

Speaking at "Jan Chaupal" and other programmes under "Samajik Nyay Pakhwada"(Social Justice fortnight) in the aspirational district - Nuh in Harayana, Naqvi said that social harmony is the door to the successful journey of "Inclusive Empowerment".

He said that for some people, secularism is a "political deceit device" to grab votes, but for the BJP, secularism is a "draft of inclusive development".

"Secularism is a 'commitment to harmony and co-existence' and not a "path of political purpose" but some people want to weaken the strength of India's "Unity in Diversity" and "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" through their cranky conspiracy", he said.

He alleged that some fringe elements are fidgety and frustrated due to the positive atmosphere of peace and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Such people are conspiring to disturb the fabric of social and communal harmony in the society by spreading 'fear and fallacy'", he claimed.

Naqvi further said that Prime Minister Modi has worked with commitment to decision with delivery to ensure socio-economic-educational empowerment of all sections of the society during the last 8 years.

Lauding the country's economic growth, he said that the Indian economy has achieved several milestones under the effective and dynamic leadership of Modi. "Despite the global economic crisis, India achieved the historic goods export target of 400 Billion dollars in March 2022," he said.

"The Modi Government has given the benefit of "Kisan Samman Nidhi" to more than 12 crore farmers during the last 8 years More than 34 crores 50 lakh people have been given easy loans under 'Mudra Yojana' for self-employment; 45 crore people have been brought into the mainstream economy through 'Jan Dhan Yojana'; houses have been given to 2 crores 36 lakh poor people; more than 9 crore women from poor families have been given free gas connections under 'Ujjwala Yojana'", he claimed.

He also said that free medical treatment has been provided to more than 3 crore people under the "Ayushman Bharat" scheme. Naqvi also interacted with BJP workers and reviewed the progress of various ongoing development programmes of the Centre and State Government in a meeting with senior administration officials.

