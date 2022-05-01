STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh: Nurse found hanging in Unnao hospital on second day of work, family alleges rape

The family of the victim alleged that the woman was gangraped before she was killed by the accused person.

Published: 01st May 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By ANI

UNNAO: Body of a nurse was found hanging in the premises of a hospital in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning, informed police.

The family of the victim alleged that the woman was gangraped before she was killed by the accused person. The FIR has been registered against three people on the basis of the complaint of the victim's mother.

According to the family members, she had joined the said hospital just a day before the incident. "A woman's body has been found at New Jeevan Hospital. To ascertain the circumstances of death, a post-mortem has been ordered. The family has alleged that the woman was raped and then killed. An FIR against three people has been filed and strict action will be taken against them," said Addl SP (Unnao) Shashi Shekhar Singh.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. An investigation into the matter has been started. More details are awaited.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

