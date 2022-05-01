West Bengal: Cops arrest 4 in the alleged gangrape of minor girl in Birbhum

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: In yet another incident, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Birbhum’s Bolpur by threatening her to make a video clip of her conversation viral on social media platforms. Police arrested four of the accused. The incident took at a time when the state witnessed several incidents of alleged gang rape, including an incident in which the victim was allegedly murdered in Nadia’s Hanskhali which is being investigated by the CBI.

According to police, the alleged sexual assault incident took place over a period of past few days. ‘‘In the complaint lodged with the police, it was alleged the girl was threatened that a video clip of her private conversation with one of her friends would be distributed and made viral on the social media platform and she was gang-raped. We arrested four accused and are conducting raids to nab another suspect,’’ said a police officer.

Police said the cell phones of the accused were seized and they will be sent for forensic examination.