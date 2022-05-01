STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, video goes viral

Police said that an FIR of gang rape was registered on Saturday based on the complaint of the woman, resident of a village in Madanapur police station area.

Published: 01st May 2022 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express Illustration)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five men, who also recorded the act and made the video viral, police said on Sunday. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that on April 22, five men dragged her into a hut outside her house and took turns to rape her.

Addl SP (City) Sanjay Kumar said that an FIR of gang rape was registered on Saturday based on the complaint of the woman, resident of a village in Madanapur police station area and a probe into the matter is on.

The accused, she alleged, also filmed the act and made the video viral a week after the incident. The accused are absconding and attempts are on to nab them, the ASP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shahjahanpur Shahjahanpur gangrape
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp