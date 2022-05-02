STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
85,000 HIV infections due to unsafe sex in lockdown

More than 85,000 people reported HIV transmission due to unprotected sex during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020-21.

Published: 02nd May 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

HIV AIDS

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  More than 85,000 people reported HIV transmission due to unprotected sex during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020-21. Maharashtra topped the list of states with 10,498 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, which reported 9,521 and 8,947 cases, respectively. 

The data was provided by the government in response to an RTI query from Madhya Pradesh-based activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur. Surprisingly, the data on transmission was compiled on the basis of infections reported by the victims themselves, which shows the stigma attached to HIV/AIDS is gradually vanishing. 

Uttar Pradesh also reported a high number of transmissions (6,905) due to unprotected sex, and so did Telangana (6,505) and Bihar with (5,462) during the first lockdown. Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan also saw high number of cases.

According to the official reply sent to Gaur, who shared details with this newspaper, 85,268 people in total from 36 states and Union Territories reported HIV transmission due to unprotected sex.  A senior NACO official, preferring anonymity, said the number may increase if others indulged in unsafe sex venture out for self-reporting to testing centres from the lockdown period.

Apart from this, 300 cases of ‘mother to child’ transmissions have also been reported from36 states during the lockdown period.  “Among the 300 cases, Maharashtra and Karnataka  again topped with 31 such cases each, followed by Odisha with 24 cases  Rajasthan ( 22) ,UP (21), MP (20,) Gujarat and Telangana (18 cases each) AP ( 15), West Bengal (13) and Bihar with 10 cases,” the RTI reply stated.

