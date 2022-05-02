STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP's Kejriwal to visit Kerala on May 15

The visit of AAP national convenor, assumes significance in the wake of speculation that AAP and Twenty20 would field a joint candidate in the upcoming Thrikkakkara assembly byelection.

Published: 02nd May 2022 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit Kerala on May 15, party's spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj informed on Monday.

Kejriwal will address a public meeting organised by a political outfit 'Twenty20' at Kizhakkambalam on May 15.

The visit of AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, assumes significance in the wake of speculation that AAP and Twenty20 would field a joint candidate in the upcoming Thrikkakkara assembly byelection.

Addressing a press conference today, AAP spokesperson said, "There has been a very positive development in Kerala that a very progressive new kind of a party in Kerala named Twenty20 has invited the Chief minister of Delhi for its annual meeting on May 15. Arvind Kejriwal has kindly accepted their invitation."

"AAP has learned that this is a very progressive party (Twenty2020), which is working at the grassroots of democracy and they have earned a lot of laurels for their work in panchayats. So, we hope that a party like Twenty20 and AAP can work together in some shape or format in the political scenario of Kerala," he said.

"Twenty2020 Party head Sabu Jacob had a big industry and just for his interest in social work, he left those things. AAP feels that these two parties can work together. Whether there will be any coalition, is not known yet. But yes, there are common platforms we work on and there are common interests as well. The parties' work profile will be decided later," he said.

This is the first visit of Kejriwal to Kerala after he won the Delhi assembly elections for the second consecutive term in 2020. After the recent Punjab election victory. 

