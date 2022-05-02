STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Action plan should be made to meet future energy demands: Adityanath

The state is currently facing a power crisis. Against the demand of about 23,000 MW electricity, only 20,800 MW is being supplied.

Published: 02nd May 2022 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Batting for comprehensive reforms in the power sector, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that an action plan should be made keeping in view future energy needs.

Though the state has got about 1600 MW of power from Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, there is still a shortfall of about 2000 MW resulting in power cuts.

"There is a huge need for reforms in the power sector. Action plan should be prepared keeping in view future energy needs. Efforts should be made to make comprehensive changes at every level by departmental minister after thoroughly reviewing the functioning of the department," a statement quoting the chief minister said.

During a review meeting here with senior officers, he said consumers should get correct electricity bill and on time.

"Over billing, false billing or late billing causes inconvenience to consumers. To improve this system, the Power Department will have to make a concrete action plan to increase the capacity of billing and its recovery. Special efforts are needed in rural areas," he said.

While giving instructions to ensure power supply as per roster in all 75 districts of the state, Adityanath said all possible help is being provided by the Centre. He said rail as well as road should be used for transportation of coal from mines to power stations. Several parts of the country are grappling with power crisis.

