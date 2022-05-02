STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges PM Narendra Modi to allow hybrid classes as children remain unvaccinated against COVID

Many cases of the COVID-19 infection have surfaced in the below 18 years of age category, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed.

Published: 02nd May 2022 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to allow hybrid classes as schoolchildren continue to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

In his letter to the prime minister, he claimed that there is a lack of availability of Covaxin and Covishield, and most children below 18 years remain unprotected.

Many cases of the COVID-19 infection have surfaced in the below 18 years of age category, Chowdhury claimed.

"They are also unvaccinated. Due to lack of supply of Covishield/Covaxin, parents are hesitant and cannot trust other brands. I tried to contact the minister for education in this regard but failed," Chowdhury said.

"Hence, I appeal to you please insist hybrid classes (online and offline) for children after consent of their parents and make available Covishield/Covaxin doses for them," he said in his letter.

Chowdhury also drew the prime minister's attention to children attending school in the prevailing heat wave condition after two years of online classes.

