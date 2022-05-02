Assam: Former BJP leader, six key functionaries of Raijor Dal join AAP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A former BJP leader as well as six office-bearers of Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Assam on Monday.

Two local leaders of Assam Congress also joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

They were inducted into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by in-charge of the party's political affairs in Assam, Rajesh Sharma in the presence of AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta and other leaders.

Former BJP leader Abujam Umpada Luwang, who joined the AAP, had served the BJP as its morcha in-charge for Assam, Manipur and Tripura before quitting the party few years ago.

"He (Luwang) had worked for expansion of the BJP's base (in Assam, Manipur and Tripura)...He is joining the AAP today after being fed up with the BJP's policies," Gupta said at a joint press conference with the newly-inducted party members.

He hoped that Luwang will help expand the base of AAP in Assam and other states in the north-east region.

Those who joined the AAP after quitting Raijor Dal included its president Jitul Deka, vice president and spokesperson Dibyajyoti Sarmah, state executive member Binoy Deka, secretary Dipankar Kalita, and women cell convenor Anurupa Dekaraja.

Former general secretary of Raijor Dal, Kamal Kumar Medhi also joined the AAP, Gupta said.

Those who joined the AAP from the Assam Congress are Manoj Dhanowar and Dijen Gogoi, he added.

"It is a matter of great pride and joy that AAP's policies are not just being appreciated in Delhi, Punjab and the rest of north India, but throughout the country. Be it Assam, Manipur or Tripura, the AAP's social welfare schemes and governance models are making huge waves all over the region," the AAP national secretary said.

The AAP recently made its debut in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls with the party candidate Masuma Begum winning one of the 60 wards defeating her nearest BJP rival.

This is the party's third victory in Assam.

Earlier, it had won Lakhimpur and Tinsukia wards in the urban body polls held in March.

"AAP has already won three seats in Assam -- two in the municipal board and one in Guwahati Municipal Corporation. We came out as the principal opposition in the election, coming second on 24 out of 38 seats with a 15 per cent vote share.

"The people of Assam too want Arvind Kejriwal's politics of honesty and development," Rajesh Sharma told reporters He claimed that there was "great interest" in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura for the AAP.