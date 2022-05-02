STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assembly bypolls in Champawat in Uttarakhand, two other seats on May 31

Champawat MLA Kailash Chandra Gahtori had recently resigned and it is widely believed that CM Dhami would contest the bypoll from there.

Voters

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Monday announced bypolls for three assembly seats in as many states, including Champawat in Uttarakhand from where Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to contest to enter the legislative assembly, a constitutional requirement for him to continue in the post.

The other two constituencies where the by-election will be held on May 31 are Brajrajnagar in Odisha and Thrikkakara in Kerala.

Counting of votes will be held on June 3, the EC said in a statement.

The nomination process will begin on May 4 when the notification will be issued.

May 11 will be the last date for filing nominations.

Champawat MLA Kailash Chandra Gahtori had recently resigned and it is widely believed that CM Dhami would contest the bypoll from there.

He had lost the recently held assembly polls.

The by-election to the Brajrajnagar assembly seat was necessitated following the demise of Kishore Kumar Mohanty of the BJD.

The bypoll in Thrikkakara was necessitated following the demise of P T Thomas of the Congress.

The bypolls will also help the EC fill up vacancies in the electoral college which elects the President of India.

The term of the incumbent president ends on July 24.

