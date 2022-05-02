STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP gives 15-day ultimatum to Chhattisgarh government to withdraw 'oppressive' rules on agitation

The BJP claimed that the mandatory undertaking required to be submitted by the organisers of the event to comply with the regulations is most undesirable.

Published: 02nd May 2022 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:: The opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh gave an ultimatum to the Bhupesh Baghel government to withdraw an alleged repressive regulations intended against the rallies, major social or religious events, demonstration or dharna in the state.

"Either the Congress government should withdraw the new oppressive guidelines (issued by the state home department) within 15 days or else the BJP will launch 'Jail Bharo Andolan' to safeguard the democracy. We will also resort to every mode of protest," said senior BJP MLA and former minister Brijmohan Agrawal.

The BJP claimed that the mandatory undertaking required to be submitted by the organisers of the event to comply with the regulations is most undesirable.

The BJP leaders on Sunday organised a press conference in every district to register their strong objection against the new regulations with the forewarning that the opposition will not allow the ruling party to suppress the democratic rights of people.

BJP had picked-out information enumerated in the 19-point guidelines alleging that they directly violate the fundamental rights of citizens. BJP state president Vishnu Deo Sai compared the new guidelines with the draconian Rowlatt Act issued during the British colonial rule.

"The people of Chhattisgarh felt deceived by the Congress party as they realised that their democratic rights were being crushed. With such stringent rules framed in place, nowhere any religious, political or social events can now be organised," asserted Agrawal.

However the Congress retorted saying that these rules were already existing even during the BJP rule under the Raman Singh government.

"When such rules can become functional in states like UP, Gujarat and Delhi, what then had led the BJP to feel so agitated only with Chhattisgarh where it was the opposition that framed such rules during their regime. The state government will only strictly implement the existing regulations to avert any law & order problem and ensure the people live in peace," said state Congress Media Cell chairman Sushil Anand Shukla.

