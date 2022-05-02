Bring higher education to rural areas to make it inclusive, equitable: Vice-President

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the University of Delhi entered the 100th year of formation, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu called for taking higher education into the rural areas and making it more inclusive and equitable. He was speaking at the DU’s centenary celebration held at its North Campus on Sunday.

Stressing on sustainable global future, the Vice-President said that this dimension of equitable access to education for the rural youth is critical as education plays a key role in human development and creating a prosperous future.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu emphasised that universities must come out with innovative ideas to address the pressing problems of the society. He also said that the ultimate aim of the research should be to make people’s lives comfortable and happier.

Naidu also talked about the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) and described it as a far-sighted document which is set to revolutionise the educational landscape of the country. He said that its emphasis on imparting education in one’s mother tongue – when implemented in schools, colleges and universities – will prove to be a game-changer.

Calling for providing basic education in a child’s mother tongue, Naidu said the local language must be the main mode of communication in the administration and courts. “Every gazette notification and government order should be in the local or native language so that the common man understands it,” he said.

The Vice-President said that although everything is available in India, still those who want to go abroad should go there, but should learn and come back to promote research in India.