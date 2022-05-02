STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Buzz over ‘next move’ as Prashant Kishor arrives in Patna

The strained relationship between Bihar NDA partners BJP and JD-U, and strategist Prashant Kishor reaching Patna on Sunday have set off fresh speculations about the latter’s motives in the state.

Published: 02nd May 2022 07:56 AM

Election strategist Prashant Kishor

Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

The I-PAC head is likely to meet leaders of different political parties, including  Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during his two-day stay in the capital.

Even as the state keenly waits for Nitish’s next political move, Kishor’s maiden visit to Bihar after the West Bengal election is expected to clear the air on various possibilities. This include Nitish being projected as Presidential candidate from the Mahagathbandhan or the BJP offering to elevate him as Vice-President of India.

Kishor had earlier worked for JD-U in the 2015 state assembly polls. “There is no denying the fact that Kishor’s visit assumes political significance. He has come with some special purpose,” said a political analyst, referring to the fluid political scene. The relationship between BJP and JD-U has of late got strained following differences over several issues.

