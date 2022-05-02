STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Calcutta HC asks legal services authority to take action for awarding compensation in 5 rape cases

Two PILs have been filed seeking a court-monitored probe into the cases or investigation by any independent agency.

Published: 02nd May 2022 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority (SALSA) to take necessary action in two weeks on the "communication" sent by the government for awarding compensation in five cases of rape, gangrape and attempt to rape.

The five cases have been reported from Moynaguri in Jalpaiguri district, Netra in South 24 Parganas, Namkhana in South 24 Parganas, Shantiniketan in Birbhum and Pingla in Paschim Medinipur.

Two PILs have been filed seeking a court-monitored probe into the cases or investigation by any independent agency.

Submitting that a girl in Moynaguri died after setting herself on fire, following alleged threats to withdraw attempt-to-rape complaint by conduits of the accused, the petitioners in the PIL prayed for transfer of the case to the CBI from the state police.

The state counsel told the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj that in all these five incidents, communication had been sent to SALSA or District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to take action for award recompense under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

"The officer-in-charge of the DLSA/SALSA is expected to take expeditious action on the communication so received by them” and to do the needful in accordance with the scheme, preferably within two weeks, the bench directed.

The counsel for the petitioners prayed for permission to file certain additional material in connection with the Maynaguri case.

She submitted that she would place it on record along with appropriate affidavit during the course of hearing.

The court directed that the matter would be taken up on May 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calcutta HC Calcutta High Court West Bengal West Bengal Rape
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp