CBI files before Calcutta HC probe progress reports in Birbhum killings, TMC leader's murder

KOLKATA: The CBI on Monday submitted before the Calcutta High Court probe progress reports in the Birbhum arson case, which left 10 people dead, and the murder of TMC panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh that allegedly led to the killings.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj, which ordered a CBI probe into the two incidents, had directed the agency to file the progress reports on the investigations on May 2.

The bench had on March 25 ordered that the probe into the March 21 violence at Bogtui in Birbhum district be handed over to CBI from the West Bengal government-appointed special investigation team.

It had subsequently on April 8 ordered that the investigation in the murder of Bhadu Sheikh be also handed over to the CBI from the state police, observing that the second incident prima facie seems to be the fall out of the murder of Sheikh.

Ten people, including women and children, died after miscreants set fire to houses in Bogtui village on March 21.

The massacre happened shortly after Sheikh was killed.