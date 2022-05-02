STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI files probe progress report of Hanskhali rape case before Calcutta High Court

The CBI on Friday arrested two persons including a TMC panchayat member, who is father of prime the accused, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six.

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The CBI on Monday filed a progress report before the Calcutta High Court on its probe into the case of gangrape and subsequent death of a minor girl in Hanskhali area of West Bengal's Nadia district.

The court made it clear that the identity of the girl would not be disclosed by anyone.

The central agency submitted in a sealed cover the progress report before a division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava, on the direction of which it undertook the investigation.

The CBI on Friday arrested two persons including a TMC panchayat member, who is father of prime the accused, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six.

Anindya Sundar Das, one of the petitioners in the PILs that had prayed for the CBI probe in the Hanskhali incident on April 4, had prayed for transfer of the trial in the case to Kolkata from Nadia, claiming that the main accused, being the son of a ruling party leader, might influence proceedings there.

The bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, directed Das to supply a copy of the application to all parties concerned.

It said that the parties could file a response to the same before the next date of hearing, scheduled on May 20.

