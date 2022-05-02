Gujarat: AAP protests see clashes with BJP workers, several detained, some injured

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members were detained on Monday when they protested outside BJP offices in several cities of Gujarat.

AAP workers were protesting against police action on their corporators in Surat on Sunday.

In Surat, AAP protesters led by its state unit chief Gopal Italia and BJP workers clashed during the day, leading to injuries to some.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal shared a video of one of his party workers being thrashed by BJP functionaries.

"Look at these goons. Beating openly. They have created hooliganism across the country. Will the country progress like this? They will never give good education, employment to your children, because they want unemployed goons for politics. All patriotic youth must unite against them," Kejriwal tweeted.

An AAP press statement said several of its members were detained by police for staging "peaceful" protests in Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

It also alleged police and "BJP goons" attacked Italia and other AAP leaders during the protest, leaving some of them injured.

State AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi demanded that cops register a case against those who were involved in the beating up of his party workers.

Meanwhile, Surat City BJP president Niranjan Zanzmera said his party workers were alert this time as AAP had created ruckus at the state BJP headquarters 'Kamalam' in Gandhinagar on an earlier occasion.

"BJP workers were present at the party office after we received input that AAP workers were coming towards the office," he said.

BJP leader Jagdish Patel said that a group of AAP workers went to the BJP office with placards.

"If any person tries to attack your house, you will defend it. They tried to enter and create a ruckus. They have a history of behaving like this. A worker will definitely defend himself and the office," Patel asserted.