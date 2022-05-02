Gujarat: Minor fire doused in Ahmedabad hospital; no report of injuries

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A minor fire broke out in the air handling unit on the fourth floor of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital here on Monday evening, though there was no report of anyone getting injured, officials said.

As a precautionary measure, patients of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run hospital were shifted to other units, they said.

"A minor fire was reported in the air handling unit located on the fourth floor of the hospital. It was brought under control with the help of the fire sprinkler system. A fire tender was rushed to the spot to control the fire, which was doused soon after smoke was noticed," in charge chief fire officer Jayesh Kadia said.

The hospital said in a statement that smoke was seen emerging from the AHU at around 5:30 pm, adding that fire department officials suspected cable and pipe insulation to be affected by the fire and carried out thorough inspection on each floor.

"Finding smoke coming out from the shaft between the basement and fourth floor, they used the sprinkler of the fire system to bring it under control. As a precaution, patients were shifted to other units of the hospital," the statement informed.