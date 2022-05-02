STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani challenges PM Narendra Modi 'Pushpa' style, says he is fire not flower

Gujarat legislator Jignesh Mevani enacted a gesture from Telugu movie 'Pushpa - The Rise' and mouthed its dialogue to challenge PM Narendra Modi.

Published: 02nd May 2022 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani enacts a gesture from Telugu movie 'Pushpa - The Rise'.

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani enacts a gesture from Telugu movie 'Pushpa - The Rise'. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gujarat legislator Jignesh Mevani enacted a gesture from Telugu movie 'Pushpa - The Rise' and mouthed its dialogue to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was released by the Assam Police on Monday.

"Modi ji you are from Gujarat and I am from Gujarat too. You should understand and as my colleague said, 'flower nahin, fire hai, jhukega nahin' (not a flower, but fire, will not bend). It's my challenge to you Prime Minister of India," Mevani told reporters here.

On Monday, Mevani alleged that "Some Godse bhakts" in the Prime Minister's Office had got FIRs registered against him and termed his arrest by the Assam Police a "pre-planned conspiracy" to destroy him ahead of assembly elections in the state.

ALSO READ: Barpeta court crossed limits in Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani's bail order observations - Gauhati HC

The Independent legislator from Vadgam who has pledged his support to the Congress was picked up by the Assam Police from Gujarat on April 19 and taken to the northeastern state after a purported tweet that Modi "considered Godse as God".

After being released on bail in the case, the Dalit leader was rearrested on charges of assaulting a policewoman.

A court in Barpeta granted him bail in the case and urged the Gauhati High Court to consider directing the Assam Police to reform itself to "prevent registration of false FIR like the present case..."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Jignesh Mevani Pushpa Narendra Modi
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp