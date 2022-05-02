STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana government changes school timings from Wednesday amid heatwave

There had been a demand from parents that in view of the scorching heat, the school timings be revised from 8 am to 2.30 pm to 7 am to 12 pm.

Published: 02nd May 2022 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Amid hot weather conditions prevailing in the state for the past several days, the Haryana government has decided to change timings of all schools with effect from Wednesday.

Due to intense heatwave prevalent throughout the state, it has been decided that the timings of all schools--government and private--will be from 7 am to 12 pm for Classes 1 to 12 with effect from May 4, said the order issued by the Directorate of School Education on Monday.

There had been a demand from parents that in view of the scorching heat, the school timings be revised from 8 am to 2.30 pm to 7 am to 12 pm.

For the past several days, maximum temperatures at most places in Haryana have hovered in the range of 41-45 degrees Celsius.

