India, Germany ink pact for cooperation in agro-ecology

Published: 02nd May 2022 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 10:01 PM   |  A+A-

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Germany on Monday agreed to cooperate on agro-ecology and sustainable management of natural resources in the agriculture sector, with the latter intending to provide concessional loans of up to 300 million euros by 2025 for such initiatives.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Germany's Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze signed a declaration in this regard in a virtual meeting, an official statement said.

As per the agreement, the two nations have agreed for the promotion of joint research, knowledge sharing and innovation between academic institutions and practitioners including farmers, it said.

Besides, the transfer of technology and scientific knowledge will be promoted by encouraging exchanges, partnerships and research collaboration with the private sector.

"Germany's Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development intends to provide up to 300 million euros by the year 2025 for financial and technical cooperation for projects under this initiative," the statement said.

Germany will provide coordinated support for this initiative, supporting the agro-ecological transformation process in India through the Technical Cooperation Project.

For changing the agenda of agro-ecology, the two countries envisage the establishment of a joint research centre supported by financial cooperation to develop and share cutting edge knowledge with practitioners from India, Germany and other countries, while facilitating value-added technology and scientific transfer.

To oversee the implementation, a working group will be set up with the concerned ministries, namely, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and NITI Aayog.

The cooperation on sustainable management of natural resources will benefit the rural population and small-scale farmers in India in terms of income, food security, climate resilience, improved soil, biodiversity, forest restoration and water availability and to promote Indian experience globally.

