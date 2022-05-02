STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India, Germany sign joint declaration of intent on forest landscape restoration

Published: 02nd May 2022 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Monday signed a joint declaration with Germany to strengthen their partnership in areas like climate protection and conservation of biodiversity.

The Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Forest Landscape Restoration between the two nations was signed virtually between Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke.

It is one of the deliverables of the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, the environment ministry said.

"The JDI will provide the platform to further advance our partnership and support in areas like conservation and restoration, climate protection and conservation of biodiversity. This will also take our partnership to another significant step forward,” Yadav said.

He said that the JDI will also “enable us to successfully partner with each other and expand our bilateral cooperation in the areas of forest landscape restoration, environment and climate change."

