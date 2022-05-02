STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Man held for throwing woman out of train after failed molestation bid

The victim is a resident of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh and was returning home by train after visiting Bageshwar Dham temple in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

Published: 02nd May 2022 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JABALPUR: A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly pushing a woman who had resisted his molestation bid out of a moving train between Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district and Mahoba in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh on April 27, a police official said on Monday.

The 25-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and is currently hospitalised, he said.

"We have arrested Ram Babu Yadav (26) a resident of Suri village under Banpur police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district. We had received inputs he was in Tikamgarh," Government Railway Police (GRP) Superintendent of Police Vinayak Verma told PTI on Monday.

Police had got leads from an unattended mobile phone from the spot, which belonged to the accused, as well as inputs on his appearance from co-passengers, resulting in a joint team of GRP and local police starting a probe, the SP said.

The victim is a resident of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh and was returning home by train after visiting Bageshwar Dham temple in MP's Chhatarpur district, police had said earlier.

After the incident, a Zero FIR was registered in Khajuraho police station, which was later transferred to Rewa GRP for further action, the official said.

"I came to the temple in Bageshwar Dham (Chhatarpur). A co-passenger started molesting me. I resisted his attempts and told him to stay away. I also bit him on his hand in a bid to resist. The man, aged around 30 years, later threw me out of the moving train near Rajnagar," the victim had said.

Police said their probe has found Yadav was an accused in a theft case registered in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Crime Madhya Pradesh Molestation
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp